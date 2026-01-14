The cause of death has been revealed for rock icon Jackson Browne’s son Ethan two months after he died aged 52.
PEOPLE reports the actor and model died due to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said on Tuesday.
Ethan’s manner of death was ruled an accident.
His father, the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter and political activist, shared a statement to Facebook on Nov. 26, confirming his eldest child died the day before.
“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement read. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.