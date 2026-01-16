Madonna Admits to Taking Freedom for Granted While Championing Iran Protesters: ‘I Stand with Them’

Pop star Madonna came out swinging for the protesters in Iran on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the freedom she enjoys in the United States.

Reflecting on her recent family trip to Morocco, Madonna said in an Instagram post that Americans “take so much for granted” in terms of freedom, adding that she wishes the same freedom for Iran.

“As I reflect on my time in Morocco over the holidays I think of all the people in IRAN who are fighting a much needed, Revolution and willing to die for what they believe in. We take so much for granted. Myself included,” she said.

“The freedom to travel the world. To wear what I want to wear. To ride a horse across the desert. To speak Freely and not be silenced by punishment, torture, and possibly death. To sing. To dance. To choose my spiritual path, not someone else’s. The women of Iran do not have this freedom. I stand with them,” she continued.

Madonna concluded with a loud call to “FREE IRAN!”

“The people of Iran have not known freedom for centuries. I cannot claim to truly know the suffering that has been endured but my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran. The time is now. Hold Tight! I stand with Iran. Let their voices be heard. FREE IRAN!” she concluded along with an emoji of the current Iranian flag.

Madonna closed the sentiment with an emoji of the current Iranian flag. The statement stood out because relatively few A-list entertainers have addressed the current unrest.

Madonna is just one of a very small pool of celebrities who have publicly spoken out in support of the protesters, many of whom have been killed.

“With phone lines opening back up for calls from inside the Islamic Republic, two sources, including one inside Iran, told CBS News on Tuesday that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed,” reported CBS News.

English rock star Yungblud has also spoken out in support of the protesters.

