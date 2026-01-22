‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar: ‘I Want My Legacy to Be That I Helped Get Trump Out of Office’

Far-left ABC The View host Joy Behar says she hopes that her “legacy” will be the removal of Donald J. Trump from the office of the president.

“I want my legacy to be that I helped get Trump out of office. That’s what I really care about,” Behar told The View executive producer Brian Teta on his Behind the Table podcast.

Teta claimed that Behar did it once before, and Behar took the absurd claim as a compliment.

“I did. I want to do it a second time. This time he’s much more dangerous than he was before,” she exclaimed.

The extreme left-wing TV host said she hopes that Americans will call their representatives in Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to have Trump removed.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution could be used to remove a president if the officer holder is unable to serve for mental or physical reasons. Many Republicans insisted it should have been used to remove the mentally unfit Joe Biden. But Democrats have been invoking the 25th since before Trump’s first term even began.

Behar carried on saying, “Find a way to impeach and convict because he obviously has been committing crimes. He’s making a lot of money in the presidency.”

The White House clapped back at Behar’s attack.

“Joyless Behar is an irrelevant loser whose legacy will be marked by suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. President Trump’s legacy will be talked about for generations to come all around the world, but no one will remember Joyless Behar’s third-rate TV show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

Behar has demanded that Trump be removed by the 25th Amendment many times before.

“When are they going to invoke the 25th Amendment? Does he have to run naked into the White House or what? What is that amendment for if not for this?” Behar said in December during n episode of The View.

