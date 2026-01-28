Actor Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike, True Blood) has left Los Angeles along with his fiancée, Caitlin O’Connor, due to the city’s high crime rate and its fading status as “entertainment capital of the world.”

O’Connor (pictured, right) revealed to Fox News that she and Manganiello left the west coast for a safer environment in Mt. Lebanon, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

“The crime in Los Angeles is at an all-time high,” she said. “We were thinking about it for a long time, and the right house happened to come up. We went to look at it in Pittsburgh, and it was perfect for us.”

“Also, L.A. is no longer the entertainment capital of the world,” she added. “Actors do not audition there anymore. Many casting directors don’t have offices there anymore. For the most part, everything is on Zoom. A lot of premieres happen in New York. There are studios being built in New Jersey, and things are moving overseas. Many projects are being filmed overseas, even by professionals who have worked in L.A. on set their whole lives. The industry has moved. It’s no longer there.”

O’Connor believed that the coronavirus pandemic and the WGA/SAG strikes severely changed the industry.

“I think after COVID and the strikes [in Hollywood], things have evolved, things have changed,” she said. “You can really work from anywhere, and you can travel to wherever you’re filming from your home base. That’s why we decided to switch it up and have our home base be in Pittsburgh.”

O’Connor also revealed that she and her husband relocated to keep supporting UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – a relationship that reportedly dates back to 2011 when he “hosted an event tied to the season finale of HBO’s True Blood, donating 100% of the proceeds and making multiple visits to young patients over the years,” per the New York Post.

“In 2015, he served as the honorary chair of the foundation’s 125th anniversary gala, celebrating its status as one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals. He now serves on the hospital’s board of trustees and continues to help raise funds for critical programs,” added the outlet.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.