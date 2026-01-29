Exclusive – First Lady at ‘Melania’ Premiere: Film Shows ‘My Incredible Busy Life’

First Lady Melania Trump discussed her documentary Melania with Breitbart News at the world premiere, saying the film will show her “incredible, busy life.”

“What is something you hope Americans learn about you from this film?” reporter Nick Gilbertson asked the first lady.

“Well, they will see my incredible, busy life,” she said with a smile. “They will see what it takes to become first lady again. To transition from private citizen to the first lady. They will see a lot of my day-to-day tasks and obligations.”

The film chronicles the first lady’s 20 days in lead up to the 2025 inauguration, which the first lady described as “very intense.”

Produced by Amazon MGM, the Melania documentary goes nationwide this weekend in 1,500 theaters.

“If all goes well, First Lady Melania Trump and Amazon MGM Studios will be able to boast the biggest opening in a decade for a documentary when her new film, the Brett Ratner-directed Melania, unfurls in more than 1,500 theaters across the U.S. this weekend,” noted the Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“That translates to making enough to pass up Angel Studios’ doc After Death, which launched to exactly $5 million from 2,645 theaters in 2023, according to Comscore,” THR added.