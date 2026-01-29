Singer Ray J Says He May Die Soon, Reveals Heart ‘Only Beating Like 25%’ Due to Drug and Alcohol Abuse

R&B singer Ray J said doctors have given him only a year to live after years of alcohol and drug abuse rendered his heart 75 percent defective.

The “One Wish” singer revealed his harrowing medical diagnosis in an Instagram post.

“Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!” he wrote.

In an accompanying video, he also said that his heart in “only beating like 25 percent.”

“I wanna thank everyone for praying for me. I was in the hospital,” he said. “My heart is only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers.”

It was a different story in another livestream, however, captured in clips on the @Livebitez Instagram page that “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

“No, don’t say that, brother,” a friend said off camera.

“That’s what the doctor says,” Ray J replied.

In another clip, Ray J said, “It don’t matter if my days are counted. But guess what — my baby mama gonna be straight. My kids are gonna be straight. If they want to spend all the money they can spend it, but I did my part here.”

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro. I shouldn’t have went hard. And then, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me,” he added.

The clips assembled by Livebitez post also showed Ray J admitting to alcohol and drug abuse, which hurt his heart “on the right side, here, it’s like, black. It’s like done,” adding that he might go to Haiti to “do some voodoo” as a potential cure.

“Ray J was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of making criminal threats, an LAPD spokesman told The Times in late November. The singer allegedly pointed a gun at ex-wife Princess Love during a heated argument that happened during a livestream at Thanksgiving,” noted the Times.

“Because of the protective order related to that incident, he isn’t allowed to see her or their kids, Melody, 7, and Epik, who turned 6 last month. He said in court documents reviewed by Page Six that he pointed the gun at her to keep her from driving the kids away from his house after a drunken family holiday,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.