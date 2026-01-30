Bill Maher: ‘If Democrats Want to Win Elections,’ Hollywood Celebrities Need to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ Because ‘You’re Not Helping’

Just zip it. Or words to that effect have been offered to Hollywood celebrities by Bill Maher who counseled they need to “shut the fuck up” when it comes to politics if the Democratic Party ever wants a return to relevance – and the White House – in future.

Maher told the newly launched California Post simpering lefties in Hollywood are holding the party back from achieving its goals.

“Hollywood [is] sort of the epicenter of the woke left. I don’t think they’re doing the Democratic Party any favors,” the Real Time host said.

“I think if Democrats want to win elections in the future, job one, tell the celebrities to ‘Just shut the fuck up. You’re not helping. You don’t strike people in most of the country as sensible or in touch with reality.’”

Maher, a self-described liberal, has faced backlash previously from some progressives for his critiques of woke ideology that holds the Democratic Party in its grip.

He is also unafraid to praise the present White House incumbent.

Fox News reports earlier this month that fellow comedian Wanda Sykes took a swipe at the Real Time host while presenting the award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance at the Golden Globes, for which Maher was nominated for his HBO special “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”

In the special, Maher referred to colleges as “four-year daycare [centers] for the crybullies of the privileged” and said, “You wonder why the left catches more jokes from me? They changed, not me, OK?”

“Bill Maher, you give us so much,” Sykes said while presenting the award. “But I would love a little less.”