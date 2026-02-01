Billie Ellis Screams ‘F**k ICE’ at Grammys: ‘No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land’

Pop star Billie Eilish made her Song of the Year acceptance speech purely about politics Sunday night at the Grammys, barely thanking anyone while saying “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

Donning an anti-ICE “ICE Out” pin and standing next to her brother and songwriting producer partner Finneas, Eilish said “It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. We need to keep speaking up and keep protesting. Our voices really do matter and the people matter.”

“And fuck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

Her “Fuck ICE” screed received thunderous applause from the audience in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Eilish was one of many singers and celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Kehlani and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon to wear the “ICE out” pin in solidarity with leftists protesting the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Eilish wasn’t the only singer to preach politics from the stage.

In his acceptance speech, Puerto Rican pop megastar Bad Bunny said “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

“Also, I will say to people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days and I was thinking sometimes, we get contaminados [contaminated], I don’t know how to say that in English,” he continued. “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it. With love. Don’t forget that please. Thank you.”