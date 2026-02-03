Nicki Minaj Endorses Voter ID Laws in Viral Post Calling out Politicians Fighting Against Them

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj added her voice to the call for universal voter ID laws Sunday using a post on X to question why the issue is even up for debate.

Her effort quickly went viral.

“What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!!” she wrote. “Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!!”

There was no shortage of supporters praising her stance as simply common sense.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla) responded to the post by writing, “Ty.”

FOX News notes the public push for voter ID follows Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduction of a revised version of legislation requiring individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

It is known as the SAVE America Act.

The updated bill would expand the original proposal by adding a nationwide voter ID requirement for federal elections, requiring voters to present an eligible photo identification document when casting a ballot.

Last month President Donald Trump pushed for voter identification legislation while speaking at a House Republican retreat at the Trump-Kennedy Center, as Breitbart News reported.

“You ought to have voter ID. You ought to insist on it. You ought to insist on it,” he told House GOP members.

“In California, they not only don’t have voter ID but…if an official, a voting official, even asks somebody for voter ID… they put him in jail for tampering with the election,” he added. “We’ve got to straighten this out before it gets too crazy.”

Trump stated Democrats are embarrassed when confronted on the topic and the only reason anyone would oppose voter ID laws is because of a desire to cheat in an election.