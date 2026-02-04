The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, has declined journalist Mark Judge’s upcoming Anti-Communist Film Festival without explanation.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Mark Judge, whose book The Devil’s Triangle chronicled his life’s derailment during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, launched the anti-communist film festival in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Lives of Others – winner of the 2006 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. After generating significant grassroots support with his GoFundMe and even some interested sponsors, Judge set his sights on the AFI Silver as a potential venue due to its reputation for being a curator of high quality cinematic arts as well as for its mission statement to educate and enrich the community as a 501C3 non-profit.

Starting in October of last year, emails shared with Breitbart News showed that Judge’s correspondence with the AFI had been amicable and professional, with little to no pushback from the event manager about his desired event. In one email, dated in November 2025, the AFI proposed hosting the festival in August due to September being a relatively busy month.

“September is definitely busier for us than August, so the change to August is a good idea, especially if you are considering expanding the scope of the event,” the event manager said. “Are you interested in Silver I, the 400-seat theater, for both days, or would you like to explore renting multiple theaters? This can be challenging for us at any time of the year, but I am happy to find out what’s possible.”

“For every rental, regardless of the scope, we offer technical support and a dedicated stage manager who will be on site throughout your event, so staffing should not be an issue,” the event manager later added.

As the months unfolded, Judge worked on securing sponsorships while correspondence with the AFI remained amicable. However, in January, when Judge informed the AFI that he stood on the verge of securing the Victims of Communism Memorial (VOC) Foundation as a potential sponsor, the event manager suddenly informed him that prices had increased – the first since it opened in 2003.

“I look forward to learning more about what you and VOC are planning for the Silver. I want to ensure we’re all aligned and confirm what’s feasible on our end before your internal planning progresses too much further. I haven’t yet asked our Programming Director for availability, as I’m waiting for more details from you,” the event manager said.

“Additionally, I’ve just learned that our rental rates will increase for events booked after May, marking our first increase since we opened in 2003,” the manager added. “In September, I quoted you $3,900 for a 2.5-hour event in Silver I, and this will now be $4,400. I apologize for the bad news, but I wanted to give you a heads-up so you can notify VOC if needed.”

That correspondence occurred in early January of this year; nearly three weeks later, after Judge secured the VOC as an official sponsor, the AFI informed Judge it would not be able to host his event.

“I’ve spoken to our programming director, and unfortunately, we’re unable to fulfill your rental request at this time. The fall is our busiest window and we don’t have any availability in October, and I’ve learned that all of August is booked for 70mm prints. This means Silver I, the only theater with 70mm projection, won’t be available during that crucial period,” the event manager said.

“Additionally, our programming director indicated that fitting in two consecutive days would be challenging. As our programming has grown over the past few years, it has become more difficult to accommodate outside events of this scope. That is the reason I was anxious to submit the request early,” the event manager added.

The event manager offered no alternative dates – even in the year 2027 – and only offered Judge a list of other potential venues. When Breitbart News contacted the AFI asking why it suddenly backed away from hosting the event and if it would be willing to offer Judge an alternative date, we received no response.

“I got the idea for the Anti-Communism Film Festival by going to film festivals at the AFI Silver Theater and seeing great old films. It’s a great place with outstanding staff and facilities. It is also a 501C3 non-profit whose mission statement is to educate and enrich the community. It was the perfect place,” Judge told Breitbart News.

“I had several productive and enthusiastic email exchanges either them and three phone calls. I was asking for one day to show The Lives of Others on its 20th anniversary,” he continued. “I was told August is wide open as most people leave DC during that month. I wanted to try for a day or even two in October and, if not, a couple days in August. Things were moving ahead. I got two sponsors.”

Judge also said he wanted to host a cultural event to honor cinematic achievement, not a political rally.

“I don’t want to mount a political rally but a cultural event,” he said. “The AFI had done a labor film festival, an Irish film festival, and a film noir festival. Surely they can give these great films and this crucial topic one day. I’m just disappointed there was so much optimism for this going back months and then a change.”

Judge reiterated that he was “not asking for multiple days.” Regardless, he has already contacted other venues and said he plans to move forward.

“I look forward to the Anti-Communist Film Festival being an annual event,” he told Breitbart News. “I’m grateful for the Victims of Communism Foundation and the Center for Renewing America for their sponsorship. We want to eventually attract young filmmakers in Hollywood and around the world who want to tell stories that celebrate freedom.”

