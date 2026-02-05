Oregon Theater No Longer Screening ‘Melania’ over Insulting Marquee

A movie theater near Portland, Oregon, will no longer feature the Melania movie after Amazon pulled it from their screens in response to a series of insult marquee messages promoting the film.

The Lake Theater & Café in Lake Oswego ignited controversy when it advertised the Melania documentary with disparaging messages on its marquee sign.

“Does Melania wear Prada? Find out Friday!” read one message. Another quoted Sun Tzu, “To defeat your enemy. You must know them. Melania.”

Theater manager Jordan Perry said Amazon asked the movie be removed.

“The studio was not happy and/or did not appreciate my take on marketing their film to our own public,” Perry told The Oregonian.

Following the film’s removal, the marquee read, “Amazon called. Our marquee made them mad. All Melania showings cancelled. Show your support at Whole Foods instead. Join Amazon Prime for Free Two-Day Shipping.”

According to Variety, Perry said the “theater had also received emails and messages from local patrons questioning why the film was being shown at all.” In a blog post, he claimed that screening Melania was meant as a joke.

“Wouldn’t it be exponentially weirder, to the point of being funny, to show “Melania” here, at your obviously anti-establishment, occasionally troublemaking, neighborhood cinema?” Perry wrote.

