Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Tells ICE Agents ‘Quit Your Sh**ty Jobs’ at Super Bowl Party: Trump ‘Will Drop You Like a Bad Habit’

Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong used a pre-Super Bowl party to publicly excoriate ICE agents and advise them to “quit your shitty jobs” before President Donald Trump and his administration “drop you like a bad habit.”

His words of advice came as the band took center stage at an elite, invitation-only Spotify-sponsored Super Bowl party Friday night where he implored ICE agents to just walk away from the administration. He said:

I have a message for ICE agents, wherever you are… Quit that sh—y job you have because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, J.D. Vance, Donald Trump, they’re going to drop you like a bad f—g habit.

Variety reports Armstrong also changed some of the band’s lyrics in a nod to contemporary issues during the show at San Francisco’s Pier 29.

Singing “Holiday,” the 53-year-old switched the words from “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.”

He offered a dedication prior to that same song, saying, “This goes out to Minneapolis.” Additionally, as he has for years now, the Variety report notes Armstrong sang “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda” instead of “…part of a redneck agenda” in “American Idiot.”

Armstrong and his Oakland act have never sought to disclose the contempt it holds for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2016 he declared the president was akin to Hitler in an interview.

In an exchange with Kerrang! magazine, the rocker weighed in on the then upcoming presidential race, saying the only thing worse than the real estate billionaire’s candidacy is the millions of people across the country who support it.

“The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are,” Armstrong told the magazine. “I actually feel bad for them, because they’re poor, working-class people who can’t get a leg up. They’re pissed off and he’s preyed on their anger. He just said, ‘You have no options and I’m the only one, and I’m going to take care of it myself.’ I mean, that’s f*cking Hitler, man!”

Green Day will perform in the pre-game ceremony at Super Bowl LX, when the group will “usher generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.”

Variety notes an exact time for Green Day’s performance has not been given, but the game itself starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT, with pre-game music likely to be seen in the hour before start time.

The full day of pre-game coverage begins at noon ET on NBC.