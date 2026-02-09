‘Boyfriend Doesn’t Eat Ass’: Bad Bunny’s All-Spanish Halftime Show Was the Most Obscene of All Time

Bad Bunny’s Spanish-only performance hid a vulgar turn for the NFL’s Halftime Show, making it the most obscene performance in league history.

The Puerto Rican rapper performed a medley of his hits, including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” and “Monaco”. He also performed “Baile Inolvidable,” “Nuevayol,” “El Apagón,” and “Café con Ron.” Some of these songs, particularly “Safaera,” are notorious among Spanish speakers for their profanity and explicit references to sex acts and drug use.

Audio for the majority of Bad Bunny’s most objectionable lyrics was either distorted during the Super Bowl broadcast or the artist himself censored them. Some of them, however, were both performed and appeared on a large screen behind the stage. In one case, the rapper let the audience fill in the explicit sexual reference.

While some of the lyrics the rapper sang were explicit, Bad Bunny did alter lyrics of his songs to remove explicit references to sex. For instance, in his rendition of “Titi Me Preguntó,” one of the original lyrics translates to “she fucks in Audis not Hondas,” but during the NFL presentation, Bad Bunny changed it to “she bounces in Audis not Hondas.”

The song still contained plenty of graphic lyrics. Early in the song, he sings a lyric that literally translates to “smile if I stuck it in you already,” but the audio appears to have been altered to fuzz over the line. Also in the song, he sings about a woman “who came from Barcelona and says my dick is cabrón,” but the audio for the Puerto Rican slang word for male genitalia (bicho, often used in other Spanish-speaking countries to mean “critter” and not considered profane), and cabrón is also somewhat distorted. Cabrón is a multi-use epithet that in Puerto Rican slang can mean “hot” or “amazing,” which is also used in the song “El Apagón” to mean “pissed off.”

Bad Bunny also performed a small part of “Safaera,” a classic-style Puerto Rican reggaetón song featuring some of his most explicit lyrics. In the song, he raps, roughly, “If your boyfriend doesn’t eat your ass, then why bother?” During the Halftime Show, the artist stated only “if your boyfriend…” and then the audience is heard filling in the rest of the lyric (the screen behind him showed only symbols suggesting profanity).

Elsewhere in “Safaera,” the article sang, “my dick is fugitive, and I want you to hide it,” and then added, “grab it like a bongo/she took a [pill] that gets her really horny.”

During the song “Yo Perreo Sola,” a feminist anthem, he sings the lyric, “she smokes and gets bellaca,” a Puerto Rican slang term for “horny.”

Then in the tune “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR,” Bad Bunny tells a girl that she should come over for casual sex without any commitment with the lyric, “bring your friend if you like the idea, tell her we’re hanging out tonight, what a nice time we’re going to have, nobody is getting married here, but you’re going to want to stay.”

There were also several drug references during the Halftime Show. In his rendition of “Nueva Yol,” Bad Bunny sings “super high going through Washington Heights,” and adds, “the cocaine is white/tusi is pink” (Tusi is a drug concoction sometimes called “pink cocaine”).

Perhaps a bit absurdly, Bad Bunny did censor himself in one very specific case. In the song “Eoo,” he originally sings, “gangsters drop your guns.” But at the Super Bowl, he dumped the word “guns.” So, apparently, explicit sexual references are OK for the NFL, but the word “gun” is a no-no.

Bad Bunny is not the only one whose performance should raise eyebrows. During his cameo segment, Ricky Martin sang Bad Bunny’s “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii” (“What Happened to Hawaii”), a song that opposes Puerto Rican statehood and gentrification.

The lyrics Ricky Martin sang were: “They want to take the river from me/and the beach too/they want my neighborhood and for abuelita [grandmother] to go away/don’t let go of the flag or forget the lelolai because I don’t want them to do to you what happened in Hawaii.” “Lelolai” is a Puerto Rican slang used in musical scatting.

