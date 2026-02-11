James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Varsity Blues’ Star Dies at 48

Actor James Van Der Beek, famous for his iconic roles in the TV series Dawson’s Creek and the film Varsity Blues, has passed just three months after announcing a colorectal cancer diagnosis. He was 48.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” James’ wife Kimberly said on Instagram on Wednesday, announcing her husband’s passing.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Deer Been revealed in a People cover story that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 46 in 2024. “I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great,” he said.

“When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for.”

Van Der Beek starred in multiple shows and films in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He played Dawson Leery in the hit TV show Dawson’s Creek, on the air from 1998 to 2003. He performed in other television shows, as well, and was a contestant on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children.

UPI contributed to this article.

