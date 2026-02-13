HGTV Ends Restoration Show ‘Rehab Addict’ After Host Blurts N-Word

HGTV announced it will be canceling the home restoration series Rehab Addict in response to host Nicole Curtis using a racial slur during filming.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline published footage from the Rehab Addict set that featured Curtis blurting out the N-word before immediately retracting her words in shock.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of ‘Rehab Addict,’” the network told Variety in a statement. “Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms.”

“We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” the network added.

The first two episodes of Season 9 aired in July 2025 before Curtis made an executive decision to shelve the remaining episodes to recut them for release in February 2026.

“I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” Curtis said in a statement to TMZ.

“I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is,” she added.

A representative for Curtis also told The Detroit News that the host “is deeply saddened by the hurt her words have caused.”

“She takes full responsibility for their impact, regardless of context,” the statement said. “What occurred was a clear slip of the tongue — a mistaken version of one of her well-known expressions — spoken after 17 hours of physically demanding work and very little sleep. Even so, she understands that intent does not erase impact, and she is truly sorry.”