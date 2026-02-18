Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s Hervé Pierre Inaugural Gown Gets Showcase at Smithsonian

First Lady Melania Trump’s inaugural gown, designed by longtime fashion confidant and stylist Hervé Pierre, for her husband’s second inauguration, is set to be showcased at the First Ladies Gallery at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Melania Trump’s gown is a collaboration between the first lady and Pierre, featuring silk crepe encircled with a black silk gazar ribbon.
On inauguration night, the strapless gown was paired with a choker made of the same black silk gazar with a Harry Winston diamond brooch from 1955 — a borrowed piece meant to capture the design’s ethos: Flowers tied together by a ribbon.
The Pierre gown is the second of Mrs. Trump’s to be showcased at the Smithsonian, a distinction held by only a handful of first ladies.
It is also the second gown of Pierre’s to be showcased at the Smithsonian, as the French-American designer also designed Mrs. Trump’s 2017 inaugural gown, which featured silk crepe and a red ribbon encircling the waist.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump walks on stage with his wife First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President DonaldTrump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump walks onstage with wife Melania at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
