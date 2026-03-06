Britney Spears Court Date Set After DUI Arrest

(UPI) — Britney Spears was arrested for driving under the influence Wednesday night in Ventura, Calif. People and CNN confirmed with Ventura Sheriff’s office and Ventura County authorities, respectively.

TMZ was the first to report and added that Spears was taken to a hospital to determine blood alcohol content after the traffic stop. According to reports, California Highway Patrol stopped Spears at 9:30 p.m on suspicion of DUI. She was booked after 3 a.m.

Spears’ car was towed. People noted the arrest was “listed as ‘cite and release’ with no probation.” She has a May 4 court date.

Representatives for Spears gave a statement to People and CNN, calling the incident “completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

Spears’ sons will be with her during this time, the statement continued. She has two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears also divorced her second husband, Sam Asghari, in 2023, months after releasing her memoir The Woman in Me. She succeeded in having her conservatorship ended in 2021, and has said she will never record music again.