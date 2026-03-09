Poll: Trump More Popular Than Stephen Colbert, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, AOC

An NBC poll, conducted Feb. 27-March 3 that surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationally, concluded that President Donald Trump is more popular than his fiercest critics, including CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

President Trump’s total positive rating among respondents stands at 41 percent compared to Colbert’s 35 percent.

Newsom, who has spent months mounting what many political experts are calling his foray into presidential politics, has a positive rating of just 27 percent. Harris, who has been bolstering what looks like her own White House bid, boasts a 34 percent positive rating.

Ocasio-Cortez’s positive rating in the NBC poll sits at 31 percent.

Indeed, Iran, Artificial Intelligence, and Governor Newsom are the least popular subjects polled with positive ratings of 8 percent, 26 percent, and 27 percent, respectively.

Pope Leo the Fourteenth is the most popular figure of the 14 with a 42 percent positive rating.

Vice President JD Vance (R) is tied with Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the second highest positive rating of 38 percent.

The NBC poll included 368 registered voters who said they’d vote in Democratic primaries and 319 who said they’d vote in Republican primaries.

