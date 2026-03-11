ICE: New York Rapper Bentley Bugz Charged with Trafficking 16-Year-Old Girl

New York-based rapper Bentley Bugz, real name Jimmy Francois, has been charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl.

Francois faces federal charges for allegedly trafficking the girl across state lines for at least two months, at one point threatening her with violence, per Long Island News:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jimmy Francois, a rapper known as Bentley Bugz, trafficked the teen from June to August 2024 in multiple states including New York. According to court documents, Francois also threatened and assaulted the girl over those two months — in one instance stating, “I will personally break your bones.”

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement that Francois allegedly “preyed on a vulnerable child and sold her body for his own profit, while subjecting her to physical violence and threats.”

“With today’s arrest, Francois is being held to account for his cruel and depraved crimes,” Nocella said.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) also said that the rapper’s alleged “exploitation and trafficking of an innocent teenager can only be described as depravity in its most vile form.”

“He hid his dark life of threats and abuse behind a facade of power and luxury,” said HSI. “Together with our law enforcement partners, HSI New York is wholeheartedly focused on protecting victims as we relentlessly pursue those who dehumanize and debase them for their own selfish gain and satisfaction.”

Francois faces life in prison if convicted.