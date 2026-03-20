President Donald Trump reacted to the news of legendary action movie star Chuck Norris’s death at 86, stating that Norris was a “tough” and “great man.”

While taking questions from reporters on Friday, a reporter informed him that Norris had died. Trump responded by stating Norris was a “tough cookie” and a “great supporter.”

“He was a great guy,” Trump responded. “He was a really good, tough cookie. You didn’t want to fight him, I can tell you. He was a tough, great guy… He was a great supporter.”

Trump added, “Tell his family highest respect. Great man.”

Norris’s family issued a statement, shared on his Instagram page, in which they described Norris as having been “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather.”

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the Norris family said. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength,” the statement continued. “To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

Breitbart News’s Jerome Hudson and Warner Todd Huston reported that the death of Norris comes after TMZ reported Thursday that Norris was hospitalized on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

Norris, who was known for his role in the television show, Walker, Texas Ranger, also appeared in films such as The Octagon, An Eye for an Eye, and Silent Rage.

Norris’s last appearance in a feature film was in The Expendables 2:

Norris, who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2012’s Expendables 2, was one of the most iconic action starts of the 1980s, quite an accomplishment when you’re talking about a decade filled with iconic action stars from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sylvester Stallone. The legendary martial artist Bruce Lee cast Norris in his 1972 film Way of the Dragon, which helped launch Norris’ acting career, shortly after the two became friends following a chance meeting at a competition. Starting in 1978, one of the most accomplished karate champions in the history of the sport, became a star with Good Guys Wear Black, and steadily appeared on the big screen straight through to the mid 1990’s.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” his family added in their statement. “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impacting on so many lives.”