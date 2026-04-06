Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll in Nautical Ralph Lauren

First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, wearing a chic nautical ensemble fit for spring in Cape Cod.
For the cheery event, Mrs. Trump chose the Annabeth jacket from Ralph Lauren in a navy grain de poudre. The jacket features buttoned-flap patch pockets, buttoned shoulder epaulets, and bronze buttons with the label’s signature monogram.
Mrs. Trump paired the jacket with a pair of wool trousers from Dolce & Gabbana and a white cashmere knit. For shoes, Mrs. Trump chose Roger Vivier’s Belle Vivier 25 patent leather ballet flats, which retail for $890.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Eric Trump attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the start of an Egg Roll race at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – APRIL 6: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet the crowd during the 2026 Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Washington, D.C., US, on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – APRIL 6: President of the United States Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet the crowd during the 2026 Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Washington, D.C., US, on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – APRIL 6: President of the United States Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) during the 2026 Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Washington, D.C., US, on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with the Easter Bunny on the balcony for the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walks down the steps as they host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walks down the steps as they host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to greet guests a the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to greet guests a the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, descends a staircase before greeting guests at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. The theme of the 2026 Easter egg roll is celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. The theme of the 2026 Easter egg roll is celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet children during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, greets young guests at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump on the Blue Room balcony during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. The theme of the 2026 Easter egg roll is celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. The theme of the 2026 Easter egg roll is celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: First lady Melania Trump reads a book to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: First lady Melania Trump reads a book to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: First lady Melania Trump reads a book to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand next to a constumed Easter bunny as they address the crowd from the balcony during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with the Easter Bunny on the balcony for the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House tradition dating back to 1878. The Trumps also honored the 250th anniversary of the United States during the event. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand next to a constumed Easter bunny as they address the crowd from the balcony during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address the crowd as they host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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