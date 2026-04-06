Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll in Nautical Ralph Lauren

First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, wearing a chic nautical ensemble fit for spring in Cape Cod.

For the cheery event, Mrs. Trump chose the Annabeth jacket from Ralph Lauren in a navy grain de poudre. The jacket features buttoned-flap patch pockets, buttoned shoulder epaulets, and bronze buttons with the label’s signature monogram.

The jacket retails for $2,790.

Mrs. Trump paired the jacket with a pair of wool trousers from Dolce & Gabbana and a white cashmere knit. For shoes, Mrs. Trump chose Roger Vivier’s Belle Vivier 25 patent leather ballet flats, which retail for $890.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.