Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump Hosts British Royals in Ralph Lauren Suit, Eric Javits Hat

First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom at the White House on Tuesday as part of a state visit, wearing a regal ensemble in a soft ivory and sand color palette.
For the second day of the state visit with the British Royals, Mrs. Trump wore a silk and wool skirt suit from Ralph Lauren with exquisite gold button closure.
Mrs. Trump, working with her longtime stylist Hervé Pierre, paired the suit with an Eric Javits “Gondolier” boater hat — the same hat designer who created the first lady’s iconic inaugural boater hat. The hat retails for $395.
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camila and First lady Melania Trump attend the state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camila and First lady Melania Trump attend the state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First Lady Melania Trump during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Their majesties are formally welcomed with a traditional military arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, the highest diplomatic honour extended by the United States to a visiting Head of State which dates back to the 18th century. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28:U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose on the balcony of the White House during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla greet school children as they attend a cross-cultural educational event on the White House Tennis Pavilion at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Camilla attend a cross-cultural educational event at the White House Tennis Pavilion on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo Suzanne Plunkett – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Camilla attend a cross-cultural educational event at the White House Tennis Pavilion on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo Suzanne Plunkett – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Camilla attend a cross-cultural educational event at the White House Tennis Pavilion on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo Suzanne Plunkett – Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camila and First lady Melania Trump attend the state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump say goodbye to King Charles III and Queen Camila following a state arrival ceremony at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, US First Lady Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Queen Camilla, left, and US First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump tries on Meta RayBan glasses during a youth activity with Britain’s Queen Camilla on the White House tennis court area in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump tries on Meta RayBan glasses during a youth activity with Britain’s Queen Camilla on the White House tennis court area in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Britain’s Queen Camilla walk with each other following an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony for King Charles III on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla take part in an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, wait to greet Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump, Britain’s Queen Camilla look on during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump sit together during the ceremonial welcome on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camila and First lady Melania Trump attend a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump await the arrival of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch a ‘Pass in Review’ from the balcony of the South Portico during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Their majesties are formally welcomed with a traditional military arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, the highest diplomatic honour extended by the United States to a visiting Head of State which dates back to the 18th century. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Camilla stand with students as they take part in a cultural educational event at the White House Tennis Pavilion, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo Suzanne Plunkett – Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, center left, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony for King Charles III at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump return to the White House following a state arrival ceremony with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump pose for photos as they attend a cross-cultural educational event on the White House Tennis Pavilion at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump attend a cross-cultural educational event on the White House Tennis Pavilion at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Their majesties are formally welcomed with a traditional military arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, the highest diplomatic honour extended by the United States to a visiting Head of State which dates back to the 18th century. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Their majesties are formally welcomed with a traditional military arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, the highest diplomatic honour extended by the United States to a visiting Head of State which dates back to the 18th century. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: First lady Melania Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade following a state arrival ceremony with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate in a number of activities including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, with the king later addressing a joint meeting of the United States Congress. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
For the British Royals’ arrival on Monday evening, Mrs. Trump chose a double-breasted pale yellow skirt suit from Adam Lippes, who designed the first lady’s inauguration coat.
Mrs. Trump wore python Manolo Blahniks with the suit.
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on day one of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on day one of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (C/R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) greet Britain’s King Charles III (R) and Britain’s Queen Camilla upon their arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (C/L) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) pose for photos with Britain’s King Charles III (C/R) and Britain’s Queen Camilla upon their arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (R) watch as Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III, and First Lady Melania Trump during an arrival ceremony outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 27, 2026. King Charles III has arrived in the US for a visit fraught with doubts about the future of Britain’s so-called special relationship with America and fresh security concerns in the wake of the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner. Photographer: Allison Robbert/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US first lady Melania Trump (R) walks with Britain’s Queen Camilla upon her arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla for tea in the Green Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) U.S. First lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Francis Dias/Pool – via Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host King Charles III and Queen Camilla for tea at the White House on day one of the royal couple’s state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit includes stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett – Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camilla join U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a tour of the gardens at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camilla join U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a tour of the beehives on the grounds at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the White House garden and bee hive on the South Lawn of the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla look at a display as they tour the White House beehive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: First lady Melania Trump and King Charles III visit the White House garden and bee hive on the South Lawn of the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s King Charles III share a laugh as they tour the White House beehive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump, shoe detail, visit the White House garden and bee hive on the South Lawn of the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose alongside a replica beehive at the White House on day one of King Charles III And Queen Camilla’s State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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