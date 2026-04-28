Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump Hosts British Royals in Ralph Lauren Suit, Eric Javits Hat

First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom at the White House on Tuesday as part of a state visit, wearing a regal ensemble in a soft ivory and sand color palette.

For the second day of the state visit with the British Royals, Mrs. Trump wore a silk and wool skirt suit from Ralph Lauren with exquisite gold button closure.

Mrs. Trump, working with her longtime stylist Hervé Pierre, paired the suit with an Eric Javits “Gondolier” boater hat — the same hat designer who created the first lady’s iconic inaugural boater hat. The hat retails for $395.

Matching ivory Manolo Blahnik stilettos finish Mrs. Trump’s look.

For the British Royals’ arrival on Monday evening, Mrs. Trump chose a double-breasted pale yellow skirt suit from Adam Lippes, who designed the first lady’s inauguration coat.

Mrs. Trump wore python Manolo Blahniks with the suit.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.