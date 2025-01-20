Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Epitome of American Luxury in Adam Lippes Coat, Eric Javits Hat

First Lady Melania Trump embodied the epitome of American luxury while stepping out in a double-breasted wool coat and boater hat for her husband’s inauguration on Monday.

Melania Trump, styled impeccably by her loyal fashion friend Hervé Pierre, wore a custom navy coat by American designer Adam Lippes who got his start at Ralph Lauren and later served as global creative director of Oscar de la Renta before launching his own luxury womenswear.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” Lippes said in a statement. “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

Mrs. Trump paired the Lippes coat with a navy boater hat, featuring an ivory ribbon to match the ivory collar of her dress, by American milliner Eric Javits.

Her other accessories for the occasion are black leather gloves to keep warm and a favorite of Mrs. Trump’s, suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Meanwhile, Second Lady Usha Vance officially entered public life in a bubblegum pink coat — a soft girlish look for the occasion. For accessories, Mrs. Vance wore suede ivory gloves, blossom earrings, and Manolo Blahnik suede boots.

The designer of said coat, as far as I can see, remains unknown but Mrs. Vance seems to have a liking for the kinds of designs from Oscar de la Renta and Sergio Hudson.

