Bill Maher: The Gun Control Leftists Are Now Lionizing Luigi Mangione

During the most recent episode of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher targeted the left for pivoting from supporting gun control to supporting Luigi Mangione and other alleged assassins.

He began this portion of his monologue by saying, “And finally, Luigi Mangione, Cole Tomas Allen, Tyler Robinson, and the ghost of Thomas Crooks must form a boy band called ‘New Kids on the Glock.’”

Mangione allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, Cole Tomas Allen allegedly attacked the April 25, 2026, White House Correspondents Dinner while armed with a shotgun and a handgun, Tyler Robinson allegedly assassinated Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, and Thomas Crooks allegedly attempted to assassinate President Trump on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Maher observed, “These are not your father’s political assassins. Things have changed. For one thing, today’s assassins have popular support with the kids.”

He said, “Up to 40% of America’s young adults say violence is okay to achieve a political goal. Wow. Seems like 5 minutes ago when one of the big causes of the left was gun control. But now guns are the answer?”

Maher added, “I guess. Cause Luigi is a f*cking rock star. He’s the OG hot assassin. The young assassins coming up even name-check him in their manifestos.”

As Maher talked the photo of a college student appeared behind him and he said, “Before this college student threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s mansion, he talked about ‘Luigi-ing some tech CEOs….[and] the assh*le currently on trial for allegedly starting the [Palisades] fire out here least year was Luigi’s biggest fanboy.”

He added, “Good to see the kids have role models, huh?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.