Pete Hegseth Accuses Democrat Senator Mark Kelly of ‘Blabbing’ About ‘Classified’ Briefing

U.S. Department of War (DOW) Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) may be in deep trouble for comments he made over a classified Pentagon brief.

In a social media post on Sunday, Hegseth shared a post from Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan in which she detailed Kelly’s comments regarding U.S. weapons stockpiles.

“After hearing the Pentagon classified brief on Iran war impact on U.S. weapons stockpiles, Senator Mark Kelly says it is ‘shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines.’ He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend ourselves have been hit hard. He says it’ll take years to replenish those stockpiles, which could affect a hypothetical U.S. conflict with China,” Brennan reported.

In response, Hegseth criticized the senator, who is a retired U.S. Navy captain, and said officials were taking action.

“‘Captain’ Mark Kelly strikes again. Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received. Did he violate his oath… again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review,” he wrote:

In November, the DOW launched an investigation into Kelly after “serious allegations of misconduct” were leveled against him, including accusations of “sedition” from President Donald Trump, per Breitbart News.

The president’s accusations came after Kelly took part in a video with fellow Democrat lawmakers who called on military service members to “refuse illegal orders” handed down by the administration.

In the video, Kelly said, “Our laws are clear: you can refuse illegal orders”:

Kelly later described the DOW’s investigation into the video in which he appeared as “almost comical,” according to Breitbart News.

The outlet reported in January:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced administrative action against retired Navy Captain Mark Kelly, citing public statements from the second half of 2025 that the Department of War says were “seditious” and encouraged service members to disobey lawful orders. “Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline,” Hegseth wrote. “As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice.”

In regard to Hegseth’s comments about Kelly and the classified briefing, the senator claimed in a social media post, “We had this conversation in a public hearing a week ago and you said it would take ‘years’ to replenish some of these stockpiles.”

“That’s not classified, it’s a quote from you. This war is coming at a serious cost and you and the president still haven’t explained to the American people what the goal is,” he wrote.

However, Hegseth in April declared there had been a “historic and overwhelming victory” in Iran and that President Donald Trump had “forged this moment.”

He also said, “The President has been clear from the beginning, there will be no Iranian nuclear weapons. Period, full stop. Other presidents said it. President Trump did it. We control their fate, not the other way around.”