OnlyFans Models Trash Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character as Fans Accuse Creator Sam Levinson of ‘Degrading’ Her with Explicit Sex Scenes

OnlyFans models have been trashing actress Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character on HBO as fans have accused creator Sam Levinson of “degrading” her with explicit sex scenes.

The third, and most likely final, season of Euphoria features Sweeney’s character Cassie becoming an OnlyFans model to pay for $50,000 worth of wedding flowers to marry Nate (Jacob Elordi), featuring her in a variety of positions that some fans described as degrading and tasteless, per Variety.

Cassie’s OnlyFans journey begins with her making content posing as a dog, replete with dog ears, collar, leash, wrist cuffs, tail, and a satin corset from Sweeney’s lingerie line SYRN, bending over and lapping up water from a bowl on the ground. She further dresses up as a baby, spread eagle on the couch in a sheer pink shirt, her hair in pigtails and a rattle in her mouth. Cassie and Nate’s housekeeper, Juana (played by Minerva Garcia), has been tasked with snapping photos of Cassie in these revealing costumes for her OnlyFans (she deserves a serious raise).

Actual OnlyFans models have decried the show’s portrayal of their work, calling it “cartoonish” and a mockery of what they do. For instance, age-play content in which models might depict themselves as minors would run afoul of the platform’s “Acceptable Use Policy” in its Terms of Service.

“There’s just a lot that’s ridiculous and cartoonish about it,” OnlyFans creator Sydney Leathers told Variety. “There’s so much that they have her doing that is not even allowed on OnlyFans, and that alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she’s dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example. Credit card processors have very strict rules that you have to abide by, and the rules are getting stricter all the time.”

The Terms of Service section specifically says, “Illegal activity including actual, claimed, or role-played: exploitation, abuse, or harm of individuals under the age of 18; incest; bestiality; necrophilia; rape or sexual assault; and any content or conduct that promotes terrorism.”

OnlyFans creator Maitland Ward called the show’s depiction of Sydney Sweeney as a baby “troubling”

“In the climate we’re in, that they dressed her up as a baby to make pornographic OnlyFans content was beyond troubling and again serves to perpetuate stereotypes that sex workers have no moral compass and that they will do anything for money,” Ward told Variety. “And there’s always this untrue stigma that somehow sex work is synonymous with sex trafficking and abuse. And they just said, let’s make a joke of it. That is so funny. I’m not laughing.”

Fans of Sweeney have been equally repulsed by the show’s “degrading” treatment of her character and have expressly targeted their criticisms at creator Sam Levinson.

“This show has literally just turned into all different types of Sydney Sweeney porn. Just all different types of sexual situations that Sydney Sweeney could possibly be in. It’s fucking gross,” said one user on X.