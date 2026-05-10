SOURCE: At Least Six Dead Migrants Found in Trainyard near Texas Border

Reports from Laredo, Texas, indicate that multiple bodies were found on Sunday in a Union Pacific railway car. The bodies were found at the railyard in Laredo, not far from the Texas-Mexico border.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told Breitbart Texas that the bodies of at least six migrants were found in a railcar located in the Laredo railway yard. It is believed they have been there for quite some time.

It is possible that these were migrant got-aways who made it across the border and attempted to find a way to travel into the U.S. interior. It appears something went horribly wrong.

Authorities told Breitbart they believe the illegal aliens borded the train near Spofford, Texas, believing the train to be headed north, into the U.S. interior. Instead, the train made its way from Spofford to Laredo, a distance of more than 100 miles by train. The train originated in California with a destination of Laredo. Family members notified U.S. authorities that the migrants were missing.

It appears the bodies may have been in the railcar for a few days, based on early stages of decomposition, the source indicated. Some of the bodies were reported to be nude, an indication of heat-related exhaustion.

Human smugglers frequently lock migrants in rail cars and tractor-trailers without regard for their safety or lives. Frequently, migrants are found too late. The railway yard appears to be between .4 and .6 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.

The area, known as Port Laredo, according to the source, is well known for human and drug smuggling operations.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation into the dead migrants.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.