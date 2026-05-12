Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Backs Gavin Newsom for President

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has backed California Gov. Gavin Newsom for president as he mulls a potential run.

Hastings revealed his support for Newsom in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Gavin is the candidate who can motivate both the left and the center,” Hastings said.

Hastings previously supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election with a $1 million donation to Future Forward, a pro-Harris PAC. He also donated $2 million to Newsom’s Prop. 50 redistricting campaign last year, calling himself a “big fan” of the governor while hailing him as a “gifted political strategist and a futurist,” per the New York Post.

His backing of Newsom also comes weeks after he resigned from the board of Netflix with the intention of leaving the company he co-founded with Ted Sarandos.

“My real contribution at Netflix wasn’t a single decision; it was a focus on member joy, building a culture that others could inherit and improve, and building a company that could be both beloved by members and wildly successful for generations to come,” Hastings said in the statement at the time.

As Breitbart News reported in April, Kamala Harris currently leads Newsom as the potential 2028 nominee.

“An Echelon Insights poll conducted April 17-20 among 467 likely Democrat primary voters found former Vice President Kamala Harris leading the prospective field with 22 percent support,” Breitbart News reported.

“Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) followed at 21 percent, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg placed third at 12 percent. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received 10 percent,” it added. “Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) registered five percent, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) received four percent.”