‘She’s Looking Towards a Global Communist Revolution’: GOP Rep. Gill Urges AOC to Seek Presidency

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) reacted to the suggestion that his colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seeking the White House in 2028.

Gill said he would “love to see” an Ocasio-Cortez bid.

“This is the sorry state of the Democrats today,” “The Ingraham Angle” guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy said. “Kamala Harris can’t get a full-throated endorsement from members of her own party. And AOC is openly positioning herself as the ideological future of the movement. Here to react is Texas Congressman Brandon Gill. Congressman, it’s great to have you on. I think AOC is running. What say you?”

Gill replied, “Well, I think and I hope that she is. In fact, you know, she may have higher political ambitions in true Marxist fashion. Perhaps, she’s looking towards a global communist revolution, something that transcends even what’s happening in the United States. I don’t know. But I would love to see her running. You know, AOC is somebody who has been on the forefront of left-wing politics for a long time now. She was a cheerleader for every single crazy left-wing policy that Democrats were promoting, whether it was open borders, or defunding local police departments, or defunding ICE agencies, or transing four-year-olds, or raising taxes, raising regulation. That’s what AOC stands for. And I don’t think that’s something the American people want anything to do with.”

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