Robert De Niro Launches Tribeca Festival Smearing Trump as ‘Immoral, Cruel, and Corrupt’

Another day, another smearing of President Donald Trump by the increasingly infatuated leftist actor Robert de Niro.

The obsessive octogenarian’s latest outpouring of grief and unreconciled despair at the Republican now in the White House came Wednesday at the opening night of the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Oscar-winner used his time at the podium to address what he sees as Tribeca’s mission as a festival formed in the wake of 9/11 to shine a spotlight on a part of the city laid waste by the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attack, Variety reports.

“We’ve always recognized the power of storytelling to pull people together,” De Niro said.

It’s a guiding principle now deemed “especially important,” the Raging Bull star said, because “monstrous leaders…are trying to force us apart for their own immoral, cruel and corrupt purposes.”

Variety notes while de Niro didn’t directly name the president, the incessant critic told the crowd at the Beacon Theatre: “You know who I’m talking about.”

As Breitbart News has reported many times before, de Niro has a fascination with Trump that airs whenever he is presented with a public platform.

De Niro Despairs: Trump Rise Is Like Hitler, ‘The Guy Is a Monster’

Just last February he called Trump “the enemy of this country,” and urged Americans to “resist” the president who won the 2024 election in a landslide victory, proclaiming, “It’s up to us to get rid of him.”

Previous to that, as Breitbart News reported, the patron saint of the perpetually aggrieved trashed Trump supporters by claiming they have “already turned their backs” on “democracy.”