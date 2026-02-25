Robert De Niro Calls Trump ‘The Enemy of This Country,’ Urges Americans to ‘Resist’: ‘It’s Up to Us to Get Rid of Him’

Actor Robert De Niro called President Donald Trump “the enemy of this country,” and urged Americans to “resist” the president who won the 2024 election in a landslide victory, proclaiming, “It’s up to us to get rid of him.”

“The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s fucked up,” De Niro said during Monday’s episode of the The Best People With Nicolle Wallace podcast.

“We have to save the country,” the Raging Bull star continued, before declaring, “Trump is the enemy of this country,” adding, “Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track.”

“People have to resist, resist, resist, resist, resist. That’s the only way,” De Niro said.

The actor repeatedly called on Americans to oppose the president throughout the episode — which dropped on Monday, just one day after an armed man was shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort in Florida — and went as far as to encourage people to “neutralize” the MAGA movement entirely.

“People are not going to go away — even if Trump dies for some reason, by having an illness or something — part of that movement are still there, and that’s the scary part,” De Niro said.

“It has to be neutralized by the people,” the Taxi Driver actor added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, De Niro reiterated, “We gotta get rid of him. He’s going to ruin the country,” before bizarrely commenting that “world leaders are right” for thinking Trump is “crazy” due to him being so blunt with his words.

The Goodfellas star also fearmongered the public by claiming that President Trump will refuse to leave office once his second term is over.

“He will never leave. We have to make him leave,” De Niro said. “He won’t leave. Let’s not kid ourselves. He will not leave. It’s up to us to get rid of him.”

Toward the end of the interview — after calling on Americans to neutralize more than 77 million of their fellow citizens — De Niro ironically asserted, “You have to lift people up, you have to bring them together, period. You can’t divide people,” while choking up in tears.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.