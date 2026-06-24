‘Backrooms’ Producer Peter Chernin Hosts Midterm Fundraiser for Democrats, Including James Talarico

Peter Chernin, who recently produced the A24 smash hit Backrooms, hosted a recent fundraiser for Democrats heading into the mid-terms.

Chernin hosted the fundraiser at his house along with his wife, Megan, and raised over $800,000 in an event hosted by comedian Billy Crystal, per Page Six.

Chernin and his wife Megan hosted over 100 guests, including Damon and Heidi Lindelof among others at their home to support the political campaigns of Texas’ James Talarico, New Hampshire’s Chris Pappas, Ohio’s Sherrod Brown and Alaska’s Mary Peltola. Also on hand was Sen. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mark Kelly.

One attendee described the event as “optimistic” that rose above being a Trump-bashing fest.

”There was an optimistic vibe. People weren’t just spewing vitriol about Trump. It felt hopeful,” the attendee said.

Backrooms has grossed $250 million globally on a $10 million budget, becoming A24’s biggest movie ever. Chernin has also said Hollywood needs to make more original films.

“Hollywood has been guilty of being a little bit cynical and essentially creating a brand management sort of manufacturing process, consistently feeding audiences a diet of sequels…One of the things that really resonated is that this feels like a movie with young people’s IP,” Chernin told CNBC.

According to Punchbowl News, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) recently “brought in $1.3 million for Senate Democratic candidates last weekend at a pair of California fundraisers.”

“Schiff, a DSCC vice chair, held a fundraiser in Santa Monica and the Bay Area. The Senate candidates in attendance included Texas state Rep. James Talarico; Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.); Alex Vindman, who is running for Senate in Florida; and former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH),” it reported.