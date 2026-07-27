Reality Star Morgan Stewart Reveals How L.A.’s Crime Crisis Has Hollywood Panicking: ‘Everyone I Know Has Gotten Robbed’

Reality TV show star Morgan Stewart is fed up by the soaring crime in Los Angeles and in a recent interview noted that, “Everyone I know has gotten robbed.”

Appearing on the Therapuss podcast released on Friday, Stewart described how she was robbed even though she has expensive security measures put in place. She went on to say she lost a Hermès Birkin bag she paid thousands of dollars for in France.

“Bought it in France, brought it home, stolen out of my house two days later,” Stewart said of the expensive bag.”

“Oh, I heard about this,” host Jake Shane said. “Morgan got robbed.”

“Twice,” Stewart replied.

She went on to say her expensive private security guard fell asleep on the job and never noticed the thieves breaking into her house.

“They went into our bedroom and ransacked my husband’s watches,” she recounted.

But that was just one times her home was invaded. She also noted that she lost a load of expensive jewelry — but that time her private security caught the crooks on a nearby hillside.

She has been the victim of home invaders so many times, she says her home resembles something like “Fort Knox.”

“I was just furious. I was angry. I’m pissed. It’s a violation,” she exclaimed.

But L.A. is so crime ridden that residents now just expect to be robbed over and over again.

“This is happening a lot in the area, unfortunately, it’s happening all the time. Everyone I know has gotten robbed,” she said.

A long, long list of Hollywood stars, musicians, and other artists have suffered the same fate.

In Feb. of 2025, for instance, the L.A. home of celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was vandalized and ransacked on Valentine’s Day.

Before that, HBO’s Entourage star Jeremy Piven’s L.A. home was burglarized, with $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen. In Piven’s case, a glass door was also smashed.

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush experienced a home invasion when a burglar broke into her garage and stole items before fleeing in 2024.

High-end Hollywood jeweler to the stars Martin Katz was the victim of a home invasion in 2024, and lost ah an estimated $2.5 million in merchandise stolen by what police called a South American robbery crew.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

In 2021, Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, was murdered in a home invasion robbery in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood.

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