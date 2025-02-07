‘Entourage’ Star Jeremy Piven’s L.A. Home Burglarized, $200K in Jewelry Stolen

HBO’s Entourage star Jeremy Piven’s Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized last week, which involved $200,000 worth in jewelry being stolen.

Piven, who played Ari Gold on the hit HBO series Entourage, arrived at his home last Friday at around 10:00 p.m. to find his second-story glass door smashed, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Police said thieves the actor’s bedroom, stealing an estimated $200,000 worth in rings, watches, and other jewelry. Surprisingly, the plunderers didn’t take any of Piven’s TV awards, which sources noted were sitting out, all over the house.

Notably, Piven had recently listed his house for sale and held an open house the same day the theft transpires, police said.

This revelation may lead one to surmise the would-be bandits could have used the open house to stake out the property earlier in the day, familiarizing themselves with the home’s layout before burglarizing the actor’s residence.

It remains unclear, however, if there is any connection to Piven’s open house and the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made as of yet, TMZ reported.

The outlet also noted that the robbery added insult to an already existing injury, as Piven’s mother passed away in January.

The burglary at the actor’s residence makes for the latest in a string of home robberies and break-ins that have transpired for celebrities living in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

In December 2023, Piven’s Entourage co-star Kevin Connolly came home to find that his Los Angeles home had been burglarized while he was away celebrating Christmas Eve with his family.

That same year, masked burglars broke into John Wick star Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home and made off with his firearm.

Just two months ago, actress Sophia Bush was shocked when a man broke into her garage and stole something from her before fleeing.

Around that time, famed Hollywood jeweler to the stars, Martin Katz, was the victim of a home invasion during which some $2.5 million in merchandise was stolen by who police call a South American robbery crew.

In October, HBO’s Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney called the police after she saw a man breaking into her neighbor’s Los Angeles home.

Last summer, Victoria’s Secret model Daniela Braga’s L.A. home was invaded and ransacked, with thieves stealing more than $1 million in merchandise. Around the same time, two masked men were seen trying to break into Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s Los Angeles home.

Last year, Netflix’s Squid Games star Lee Byung-hun suffered a home invasion in Los Angeles while he was away. Meanwhile, comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s L.A. home was burglarized, resulting in her losing more than $200,000 in jewelry.

In 2022, thieves broke into rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles home, where they stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in merchandise.

That same year, Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee came home to find his L.A. residence had been broken into and “trashed” while he was away. Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was also hit with two separate break-ins that year.

Meanwhile, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their Los Angeles home when she woke up to find an intruder staring down at her in bed.

