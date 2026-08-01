‘Sopranos’ Actor Vincent Pastore, Known for Playing Mobster ‘Big Pussy,’ Dead at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Pastore, a veteran actor who played mobsters and tough guys, and was best known for portraying Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos,” has died. He was 80.

Bob McGowan, who managed Pastore since his run on “The Sopranos,” told The Associated Press that he learned of his death Saturday from another client and actor on the show, Vincent Curatola.

He said Pastore was found in his home on New York’s City Island after not being heard from for a few days.

McGowan said he had been trying to reach Pastore about a possible job.

“He was the most loyal client, and he always gave to charity,” McGowan said, “and he was the kind of guy who would help anybody, which is rare in my business.”

Robert Attermann represented Pastore for more than 30 years, before his time on “The Sopranos.” While Pastore will be remembered as “Big Pussy,” he was so much more, Attermann said in an email to the AP.

“Vinny was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known,” Attermann said. “He treated everyone with warmth and respect, never turning down a fan who wanted a photograph or an autograph. He genuinely appreciated the people who supported him and always made them feel valued.”

Attermann said Pastore loved being an actor and was passionate about his craft while always encouraging young actors, “taking the time to offer guidance and support whenever he could.”

Michael Imperioli, a longtime friend and collaborator, said on Instagram that it seemed as though he had known pastore forever.

“We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs,” Imperioli said. “Vinny was a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”

Pastore appeared in movies dating back to the 1980s including roles in big films such as “Goodfellas” and “Awakenings,” both in 1990.

He often played gangsters. And it was one of those roles he is best known for: his 30-episode run as Bonpensiero, the friend of Tony Soprano who becomes an FBI informant.

Pastore was born in the Bronx and grew up in suburban New Rochelle, New York. He enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War and later attended Pace University, according to his biography on IMDb.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee Pastore.