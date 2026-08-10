Actress Patricia Heaton Slams Democratic Socialists, Political Candidates Who ‘Fundamentally Hate Everything About America’

Actress Patricia Heaton hammered Democratic Socialists and the many political candidates running in U.S. elections while routinely hating on America. “Why are there so many people coming to this country and running for office who seem to fundamentally hate everything about America and Western values?” the Everybody Loves Raymond star said in a series of X posts.

Indeed, The Middle star was just getting started.

Heaton later took aim at the Democratic Socialists of America candidates calling for abolishing the presidency and borders while beating incumbent Democrats in elections from Washington state to Washington D.C.

“We’ve already seen what the government does with our money — billions lost to fraud and waste. Suffocating bureaucracy. Total lack of transparency and accountability. And terrible service. Don’t let Dem DSAs in,” Heaton said, replying to a video of Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed pushing a “Medicare for all” healthcare policy.

Moments later, she said “When I grew up as a democrat, the party was pretty much against “the man” ie the government. Now it has completely flipped – they want the govt to be their daddy. Weird.”

Later on Monday, Heaton responded to far-left Twitch streamer and Democrat Party activist Hasan Piker praising New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s top aide Cea Waver saying she wants to “impoverish the white middle class.”

El-Sayed has repeatedly praised Piker, even letting Piker campaign with him in the final days before his showdown primary election in Michigan.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson