Greta Thunberg & Allies File Climate Complaint Against 5 Countries (Not China)

Swedish teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filed a complaint with the United Nations on Monday, accusing five countries of inaction on combatting so-called climate change.

The complaint, filed with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child, accuses Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey of failing to fulfill their obligations to act against climate change, placing them in violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a three-decade-old human rights treaty which sets out the “civil, political, social, and cultural rights of children.

“Change needs to happen now if we are to avoid the worst consequences. The climate crisis is not just the weather. It means also, lack of food and lack of water, places that are unlivable and refugees because of it. It is scary,” Thunberg said in a statement upon announcing the complaint.

The 16 petitioning children range from 8 to 17 years old and hail from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Marshall Islands, Nigeria, Palau, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, and the United States.

The complaint was filed through the Third Optional Protocol, a mechanism which allows children to formally request the U.N. take action regarding the petitioner’s cause of choice.

The complaint does not name China, which accounts for 30 percent of global emissions, because it has not signed the part of the Convention on the Rights of the Child treaty allowing children to seek justice for breaching the agreement. The establishment media over the weekend remained silent on Beijing’s ban of Climate Strike events throughout the country, despite the participation of over 150 counties raising awareness for purported “global warming.”

The complaint’s filing came on the same day Thunberg unleashed an emotional tirade on world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” said the Swedish teenager in her planned remarks.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she added.