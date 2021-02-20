“We’re now melting snow on the stove to flush out toilets with, and she accidentally poured the pot of boiling water on her leg,” said Grigsby, who is a mom to two boys. “It’s getting kind of crazy around here.”

When the storm swept through the area last week, Grigsby said she and her family had no idea how bad things would get, but she continued reaching out to people when she could.

“Then I started checking on my elderly neighbors once that 24-hour mark passed, and that’s when I found how dire the situation really was,” she explained.

Grigsby said she soon realized they had to stay and help others nearby, adding, “There were opportunities for us to leave and it just wasn’t an option anymore. And that’s the sad part for me, a lot of my neighbors didn’t have the means of staying warm.”

Since that time, their family has done everything in their power to help, such as bringing meals to a neighbor in a wheelchair.