Pollution Lockdown: India Shutters Coal-Fired Plants

Indian officials on Wednesday announced six of the eleven coal-fired power plants around New Delhi have been shut down in a bid to reduce air pollution, which has grown so oppressive that schools are closed, construction work has been banned, and a full lockdown of the city is under consideration.

“It’s a good step, but it’s too little too late. Pollution is something they should be addressing through the year, not in a knee-jerk reactive way,” pollution control activist Jyoti Pandey of the group Care for Air told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

“This is not an unknown emergency. This is something that happens every single year without fail. Half a billion people on the Indo-Gangetic Plain get completely shrouded by this toxic smog,” Pandey said.

New Delhi is rated as the world’s most polluted national capital, and India has ten of the 15 most polluted cities. New Delhi’s particulate contamination levels are 16 times higher than the maximum safe limit set by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.).

Much of New Delhi’s air pollution is produced by farmers burning agricultural waste. Some portion of the seasonal surge described by Pandey comes from the gigantic volume of fireworks set off by residents to celebrate the Diwali “Festival of Light” holiday.

City officials passed ordinances against storing large volumes of fireworks and encouraged residents to adopt a new Diwali tradition of giving live plants as gifts to combat the smog issue.

Much of the population has widely ignored the ban on fireworks and restrictions on burning agricultural waste and police have been slow to enforce them. Hindu nationalists condemn the Diwali fireworks ban as an assault on their religious freedom.

India’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered offices in New Delhi and other polluted cities to be shut down so residents could work from home during the worst of the pollution crisis. The court also recommended emergency measures to reduce crop burning, cut industrial pollution, reduce the amount of dust in the air, and limit non-essential vehicle traffic.

The Supreme Court reportedly considered imposing a full coronavirus-style lockdown on New Delhi for an unspecified length of time, but apparently hesitated to order such extreme measures because several other cities with comparable air quality would have to be locked down as well.

Also, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for New Delhi improved just in the nick of time on Monday, although even the “improved” conditions are still four times higher than maximum safe pollution levels, and the lower AQI might not last.

Schools in New Delhi are currently scheduled to reopen on Monday. Some of those schools had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns. Weather forecasters were hopeful on Wednesday that winds would pick up and disperse some of the city’s smog in time to reopen the schools next week.