Watch Live: Activists Protest White House to Save Planet from “Climate Hell”

Ethan Letkeman

The radical eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion will hold a “climate strike” protest in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, April 22.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern in Lafayette Square.

Earlier Friday, activists protested outside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.

Watch: Climate Protester Scales D.C.’s Mayor’s Office — Then Gets Arrested

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

 

Watch: Climate Activists Perform Masked Dance in Front of D.C. Mayor’s Office

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

 

While the environmental policy goals of Extinction Rebellion are closely aligned with President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, the radical eco-activist group is questioning their support for the incumbent president. “President Biden must prove his commitment to preventing further climate catastrophe,” the eco-activists state on their website. The group demands that Biden end “all fossil fuel projects, [ensure] a just and immediate transition to renewable energies, and [end] fossil fuel subsidies.”

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll on Friday, “climate change” is at the bottom of a list of priorities for Americans.

As Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebø reports, “The poll found that “climate change” was last on the list of most important priorities for Americans. Respondents ranked the economy (76 percent), inflation (73 percent), crime (59 percent), Ukraine (58 percent), immigration (48 percent), and then “climate change” (39 percent) in respective order of importance.”

