Watch Live: Activists Protest White House to Save Planet from “Climate Hell”

The radical eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion will hold a “climate strike” protest in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, April 22.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern in Lafayette Square.

At 3pm on Earth Day head to Lafayette Square by the White House to join @fridaysfuturedc for the Earth Day Climate Strike! https://t.co/riDZuNuqYs #PeopleNotProfit #ClimateUprisingDC — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) April 15, 2022

Earlier Friday, activists protested outside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.

Watch: Climate Protester Scales D.C.’s Mayor’s Office — Then Gets Arrested

Watch: Climate Activists Perform Masked Dance in Front of D.C. Mayor’s Office

While the environmental policy goals of Extinction Rebellion are closely aligned with President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, the radical eco-activist group is questioning their support for the incumbent president. “President Biden must prove his commitment to preventing further climate catastrophe,” the eco-activists state on their website. The group demands that Biden end “all fossil fuel projects, [ensure] a just and immediate transition to renewable energies, and [end] fossil fuel subsidies.”

Earth is in crisis. Fossil fuels are choking humanity. To avoid climate hell we have to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure – NOW. But @WashingtonGas plans to spend $5bn on new fossil fuel pipes. And @councilofdc is letting them get away with it.#StopFossilFuels pic.twitter.com/tSsshCcKQF — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@xr_dc_) April 22, 2022

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll on Friday, “climate change” is at the bottom of a list of priorities for Americans.

As Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebø reports, “The poll found that “climate change” was last on the list of most important priorities for Americans. Respondents ranked the economy (76 percent), inflation (73 percent), crime (59 percent), Ukraine (58 percent), immigration (48 percent), and then “climate change” (39 percent) in respective order of importance.”