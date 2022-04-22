The radical eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion will hold a rally and march in Washington, DC, on Friday, April 22.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Eastern at Franklin Park in D.C.

Start early on Friday April 22 with the @xr_dc_ End Methane, Electrify DC Campaign Kickoff. Meet @ 7:30am at Franklin Park (1332 I St NW). https://t.co/OXvzUUlEfM #ClimateUprisingDC — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) April 15, 2022

According to the Action Network website, the purpose of the rally is to demand that Washington, DC, end its use of fossil fuels.

Later in the day, Extinction Rebellion activists will hold a “Climate Strike” rally at 3:00 p.m. Eastern across from the White House in Lafayette Square.