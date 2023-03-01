PHOTOS: Yosemite Breaks Snow Record; Park Closed ‘Indefinitely’

Yosemite National Park in California has been closed indefinitely because of record snowfall that makes travel difficult and dangerous, both to and within the park, according to the park and the U.S. National Park Service.

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/JE7E4SKWuq — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) March 1, 2023

Heavy snow continued to pound the Sierra Nevada range through Wednesady. Earlier photos of Yosemite in a series of storms that has blanketed California this week and last week yielded hauntingly beautiful images:

The San Francisco Chronicle noted: “On Tuesday, Yosemite Valley counted 40 inches of snow on the ground, surpassing the previous record for the date of 36 inches in 1969, according to park officials.”

Elsewhere in California, the snow continued to cause disruptions and dangerous conditions, stranding residents of communities in the San Bernardino mountains, who are reported to be running out of food and fuel.

