Four Apartment Buildings Evacuated Due to Cliffside Collapse in California

OOCFA says the landslide made it all the way to the train tracks below, taking it with it part of someone’s backyard and patio furniture.

Landslides were already a problem in the San Clemente area before the rainy winter. Amtrak suspended service for several months late last year because of rockslides that imperiled the train tracks. The repair work cut off rail service between Los Angeles and San Diego.

With heavy winter storms that began around Christmas and have continued ever since, the erosion-prone cliffs of the Southern California coastline have been more vulnerable than usual. In Los Angeles, rocks falling on roads such as Sunset Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway snarled traffic on Wednesday.

The rainfall has allowed local authorities in Southern California to lift water restrictions that were put in place last year. But in the nearby mountains of San Bernardino County, it fell as heavy snow, trapping some residents in their homes for weeks. Further north, the weight of accumulated snow in Lake Tahoe has crushed roofs — and more rain and snow are expected next week with the arrival of the season’s 12th “atmospheric river.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) met Wednesday with local leaders and first responders in the town of Pajaro, where a levee broke several days ago, causing flooding. He returned last Sunday from a personal trip to Mexico, which he undertook the day after declaring a state of emergency for 13 counties that had already been hit by blizzards.

