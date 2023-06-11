The Long Winter: San Diego Has Not Had a Clear, Sunny Day in Four Months

San Diego, famed for its reliable sunshine, has not had a completely clear and sunny day since February 15, and is on track to experience eight consecutive months of below-average temperatures for the first time since 1963.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports:

The city hasn’t experienced a complete day of sunshine since Feb. 15 and won’t any time soon, according to the National Weather Service. … If things remain largely the same, San Diego will likely experience its eighth consecutive month of below-average temperatures. The last time that occurred was from June 1962 through January 1963. So far, the current average monthly temperature in San Diego is 64.4, which is 1.4 degrees below normal, the weather service said.

The city, like the rest of California, experienced an unusually wet and cold winter, which brought relief to the drought-stricken state. In addition to rain filling reservoirs, The State Water Resources Control Board said last week that it had authorized 1.2 million acre feet of water for use in recharging underground aquifers.

The cool spring temperatures, while gloomy for residents and inconvenient for tourists, have been a blessing in other ways: they have prevented the state’s snowcap from melting too quickly, which could have caused major flooding. The cooler spring has meant that melting snow has flowed gradually down from the mountains.

The cool, wet winter defied predictions of a third consecutive dry winter — though warnings about “climate change” continued, blaming the heavy snows that blanketed the state on an increasingly volatile climate.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.