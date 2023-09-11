Fifty-Foot Wide Sinkhole Again opens up on Florida Property

A massive sinkhole opened up on a Tampa, Florida, property on Friday, the second in the same location since June.

The 50-foot wide and 12-foot deep sinkhole is the second to open up since June on a property located off Scott Lake Road and Aiden Lane, Fox News Digital reported.

The initial sinkhole was 75 feet wide and was believed to be caused by a well drilled at the site. It has since been filled and is “no longer visible due to vegetation growth.”

The sinkhole-prone property is owned by Acres at Scott Lake, LLC, and documentation shows that the ten-acre plot of land is set to undergo construction to host a six-home subdivision.

Florida emergency management officials plan to have the most recent sinkhole filled with dirt by Saturday.

The formation of sinkholes in central Florida is not unusual due to the land’s porous limestone base, according to the Associated Press (AP).

In July, a separate sinkhole opened up for the third time on a St. Petersburg, Florida, property. Although harmless this time, it swallowed a man sleeping in his bed in 2013, the AP reported.