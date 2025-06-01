The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) wants Elon Musk’s xAI supercomputer project in Memphis, Tennessee, shut down due to environmental concerns.

The organization issued a letter Thursday to Shelby County Health Department officials and the commissioners of Memphis Light Gas and Water, NBC News reported Friday.

The NAACP called out Musk personally, claiming the “world’s richest man” is trying to “jeopardize the health” of black communities:

“Being the world’s richest man doesn’t give you the right to pollute Black communities and jeopardize the health of its residents,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement to NBC News. “We urge the health department to step in immediately.” … In a previous statement to NBC News, xAI said its “operations comply with all applicable laws” and that it “works collaboratively with County and City officials, EPA personnel, and community leaders regarding all things that affect Memphis.”

The NBC article also noted that xAI has been criticized for reportedly operating methane gas turbines that allegedly emit pollutants.

The NAACP has questioned permits required for the turbines under the Clean Air Act. According to the report:

Environmental groups and the NAACP believe the turbines required permits under the Clean Air Act; the city’s health department, the mayor and the Chamber of Commerce have said permits were not required for the turbines’ first year of use. xAI, which is now seeking a permit for 15 permanent turbines, said those would be equipped with pollution controls and only be used as backup once other energy options are available.

The site is near the community of Boxtown, Action News 5 reported Sunday, noting many black Americans live there. The NBC report said neighbors are worried the project will further harm the area’s poor air quality.

When Action News 5 reported in June 2024 that Musk was coming to Memphis to build “the world’s largest supercomputer,” a reporter for the outlet said it was a “multibillion-dollar investment, bringing jobs and major money to our beloved city”:

Memphis Mayor Paul Young (D) recently told NBC News the project “represents a tremendous opportunity, an opportunity for us to take our economy to the next level”:

The project, named Colossus, came online in late 2024 to work on the X chatbot known as Grok. Although the NAACP conceded it is all for research and innovation, the organization wants limits when it comes to alleged health issues of surrounding communities.