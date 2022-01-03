A journalist writing for Vogue Magazine took to social media to express her disappointment that “the universe” hadn’t killed Queen Elizabeth II on New Year’s Eve.

The Chicago journalist Nylah Burton — who is also a vocal commentator on perceived racial oppression — tweeted out twice on New Year’s Eve 2021 to broadcast her views on the longevity of “old white lady” Queen Elizabeth II.

In Burton’s first tweet responding to news about the death of American ‘Golden Girls’ actress Betty White, Burton wrote: “BETTY WHITE IS DEAD!?! Why couldn’t it have been Queen Elizabeth?”.

This prompted GB News Host Dan Wootton to reply: “What a revolting thing to say. Shame on you”.

To which Burton responded: “But you didn’t answer my question, Dan. Why not Queen Elizabeth?? The universe took the wrong old white lady smdh [shaking my damn head]”.

GB News Host Dan Wootton went on to further lambast Burton by calling her a racist. “You are not only foul and unfunny, but also racist. You have no shame” he tweeted.

Following her rant, Nylah Burton received a backlash from thousands of social media users, prompting her to initially make her Twitter account private before totally deleting it before the end of the evening.

Former TV News Host turned political commentator Piers Morgan was amongst those who voiced their outrage at Burton writing: “Delete this, you disgusting piece of work”.

Breitbart has also seen dozens of tweets calling for Vogue to sack Nylah Burton following her disgusting comments.

Ms Burton has been a long-standing critic of the Royal Family, having previously written several articles that sided with American actress Meghan Markle against the Royals. One article in Elite Daily was titled “Black Women Aren’t Surprised By How The Royals Treated Meghan”, she wrote another in Cosmopolitan titled “We can’t talk about Meghan Markle without talking about colorism”.

A more radical piece from Burton published in the British left-leaning newspaper The Independent called for the eradication of the monarchy.

Brexit Boss and GB News Host Nigel Farage has previously praised the Royal Family over their efforts to push for global racial equality. “Nobody in the history of the world has done more for people of colour than the British Royal Family”, Farage said.

Speaking to Breitbart, Joseph Robertson the Director of the Orthodox Conservatives – a British think tank for social conservatism – condemned Burton’s comments.

“In efforts to ‘intersect’ people based on the colour of their skin, the woke brigade time and time again fall into their own trap. Going after such a figure of structure and authority, even in jest, shows a vain belief that their victim mentality is greater than authority. It is a brattish and teenage tactic that can only ever have one outcome.” Robertson said.