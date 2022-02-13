Syrian Migrant Stabbed By Vienna Woman He Was Trying To Rape

Earlier this week in the Austrian capital of Vienna, a Syrian migrant was stabbed and cut several times after allegedly attempting to rape a young woman in the district of Meidling.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday evening but was not made public by Vienna police until Friday, occurred when a 22-year-old Vienna woman was set upon as she attempted to enter her apartment on Schönbrunner Straße just before midnight.

The suspect in the case is said to have grabbed the young woman in her intimate areas and pushed her to the ground but as the suspect tried to force himself on the young woman, she pulled out a knife and began stabbing and slashing at him, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The Syrian then fled the scene with the victim’s purse and was found at a nearby subway station by police where he was then taken to a nearby hospital to treat the injuries he had sustained.

According to Vienna police, the man is a 24-year-old Syrian asylum seeker and was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He also was also reported to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana on his person.

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper claims that readers had alerted them to the case earlier in the week and that they had accused police of covering up the crime by taking so long to make the incident public. Police, however, denied any coverup.

The local prosecutor’s office is also reportedly seeking to charge the woman involved in the case for bodily injury against the migrant, a move that was condemned by her lawyer.

The case comes several months after another migrant would-be rapist was fought off by their victim in the municipality of Sant Andreu de la Barca, thirty minutes from Barcelona in Spain.

The case, which took place last year in June, saw a Bangladeshi migrant attempt to rape one of his employees, who is also from Bangladesh, but the victim ended up grabbing a knife and cutting off her attacker’s penis.