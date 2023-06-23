“Happy Brexit Day”, said Nigel Farage while decrying the no-holds-barred attempts of the political establishment to sabotage what was voted for by the British people this day seven years ago.

The Conservative Party never believed in Brexit and has sabotaged the process, meaning the British people have still yet to get the border control and removal of European regulations they voted for in 2016, Brexit leader Nigel Farage had said on the seventh anniversary of that earthquake vote. Nevertheless, he said, if Brexiteers have to “fight this all over again” to secure the future, they’d win again.

Farage hailed the political movement which confounded “not just the British establishment but the global establishment”, which he said made “every effort through ‘project fear’ to frighten the life out of us, tactics they’d of course use again during lockdown” to prevent the leave side triumphing.

The “battle for Brexit is not over”, he said in separate remarks to a British newspaper, noting to his followers that ” the establishment never accepted it and the never-ever forgave us”, and even Boris Johnson’s ‘get Brexit done’ government “didn’t really believe in it”. In a damning assessment, Farage said “the Tories have sabotaged Brexit… he two big deliverables on immigration and regulations have been sabotaged”.

The British people have been “horribly let down”, and even worse they may have to fight for Brexit again if — and possibly when — the failing Conservative Party are replaced by a Labour-led government at the general election next year. He said: “I fear under a Labour government we may just have to fight this all over again. Do you know what? If we do, we’ll win again.”