Plans to build a major new mosque in the historic tourist centre of London thought defeated in 2020 have gained a new lease of life, with Westminster Council approving a variation of the plans — allegedly “on the quiet” — to see an iconic building kitted out for worship.

The London Trocadero, a central London property known from countless tourist photographs and once a major tourist attraction in its own right, is set to have a new mosque built inside. Owned, as previously reported, by Malawian-born, London-based billionaire developer Asif Aziz, the Trocadero is to get what is said to be three floors of worship space with capacity for 390.

Per the Council’s own planning minutes, the plans are a considerable step back from the previously proposed conversion which would have seen space for 1,000 in the mosque. It was argued in council that other nearby mosques are already at capacity and noise considerations are not considerable as no external call to prayer is to be broadcast.

The Soho Society objected to the proposed capacity of the venue and said it should be cut from 290 to 250, arguing on public safety and pavement congestion grounds. The council rejected the concern, saying queuing outside the mosque at peak times was “unlikely to occur” and recommended the development for approval.

The plans were originally rejected after they gained considerable media attention and the council received thousands of submissions on the matter, both against and in favour after rival campaigns to support or oppose the development formed.

Westminster City Council was then a Conservative-controlled authority, but since the 2022 elections has been a Labour majority. Former Westminster Tory councillor JP Floru said this change of control may explain why this plan has now emerged again. Floru, who is an openly gay man, also expressed his concern over the proximity — a matter of yards — of the mosque site to London’s famous Soho gay district.

He told Breitbart London: “This permit is an invitation for trouble. Last time there were thousands of objections; this time it was approved ‘on the quiet’.

“This ‘flagship mosque’ will cater for few local residents. Westminster residents and tourists already have to suffer the daily blaring out of Islamic music through loudspeakers from a stand on Leicester Square. This new mosque is right next to the gay district; and therefore the question arises: how will the mosque’s authorities react to the handing out of gay leaflets at the exit?”.